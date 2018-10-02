The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said they support the proposal of Senate President Vicente Sotto III to lower the criminal liability to 12 years old.

"We are supporting the proposal of the good senator. We are just getting inputs from the different regions and legal service," PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said in a press conference.

He said some foreign countries don't have limits, stating some countries in Europe and Africa can arrest even six year olds.

On social media, a lot of viral videos were those of children who snatched cellphones in public transportation.

"Some (of them) are really young, ages 10 and below. What we can only do is to bring them to DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development). Also, if we put police visibility (and) police patrols they will not be around," he said.

Last week, Sotto filed a bill lowering the age for criminal responsibility after the alarming rise in the number of crimes involving minors. Sotto's bill seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. Ella Dionisio/DMS