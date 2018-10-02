Convicted retired Army Major Gen. Jovito Palparan should be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Palparan should have already been transferred to NBP since a court already came out with a sentence.

"Once there is a decision and there's a sentence, the person should be brought to the Bilibid," he said.

He said the Palace would not allow another person to remain under the military's custody even if there was a conviction.

"There's only one person who was not turned over (to the Bureau of Corrections), (US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott) Pemberton, an American. So we can't allow for the second time to have such (individual)," Roque said.

Pemberton was convicted in a homicide case for killing a Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude in a hotel in Olongapo City in 2014. Despite the conviction, he remained detained inside military's Camp Aguinaldo headquarters in Quezon City.

In the case of Palparan, who was convicted by the Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 15 recently for kidnapping and illegal detention, he remains in detention inside Camp Aguinaldo.

According to the military leadership, Palparan is still in their custody while getting some clarification from the courts. Palaparan is facing another case of kidnapping.

Roque said he would call up Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Carlito Galvez Jr. and BuCor chief Ronald Dela Rosa to find out when Palparan would be transferred to the NBP. Celerina Monte/DMS