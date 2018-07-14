Officials of the United States and Japan navies visited the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila on Thursday.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Rear Admiral Murray Joe Tynch III, Commander, Task Force 73 of the US Pacific Fleet was formally received by the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Erick Kagaoan, the representative of the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy.

“Discussions during the courtesy call highlighted the strong United States - Philippine relationship, especially with regard to maritime security; the global campaign against terrorism and the disaster relief and crisis response,” he said.

Zata said Kagaoan thanked the US Navy for the visit and its commitment to the ongoing Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama sama at San Fernando, La Union.

“MTA Sama sama commenced last July 9 and will (continue) until July 14. This year’s training activity focuses on maritime security operations in order to enhance mutual capabilities and strengthen partnerships,” he said.

Zata said Captain Masahiro Goto, the Chief Planning Section, Operations Support Division, Maritime and Plans Department of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force paid a courtesy call on the same day

“Rear Admiral Kagaoan, representing the FOIC, PN welcomed Capt. Goto and highlighted the strengthening partnership between the two navies,” he said.

Zata said the “Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) regularly conducts Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) collaboration with the Philippine Navy.”

“Capt Goto’s visit highlights JMSDF’s commitment in assisting nations in search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian assistance (and disaster response, HADR) efforts. Its wide-ranging capabilities including that of the P3 aircraft is capable of meeting the varied requirements for SAR and HADR,” he said.

“It is customary for visiting leaders from foreign navies to call on the leadership of the Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces to further promote relationship and improve interaction,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS