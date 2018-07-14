Malacanang lauded on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte's high approval and trust ratings based on the latest Pulse Asia survey.

This prompted Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque to wonder how the Social Weather Stations came out with a survey recently showing a double-digit drop on the President's satisfaction rating.

In the Pulse Asia survey conducted from June 15-21 and released on Friday, Duterte's approval rating was at 88 percent, while trust rating, 87 percent.

In the SWS survey on June 27-30 and was released on July 10, Duterte's net satisfaction rating was +45, 11 point decline from the March survey.

"The Pulse Asia survey came out, (which) is contrary to the result of the SWS survey, reportedly showing a drop of the President's rating," Roque said in a radio interview.

Roque, in a statement, said the Palace thanks the people's continuing vote of confidence for Duterte "who remains the most approved and trusted top national official today."

"The President views these latest survey results with all humility; however, he is not leading the country for the sake of high or good ratings," he said.

Roque said Duterte was simply fulfilling his campaign promises with the best interest of Filipinos in mind.

"PRRD is working double time to rid society of drugs, criminality and corruption to achieve his goal of bringing comfortable life for all," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS