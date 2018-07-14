Malacanang slammed on Friday the opposition for not doing anything good and attacking the Duterte administration not based on issues.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque maintained his allegation that the opposition was behind the tarpaulins that were hanged in different parts of Metro Manila on Thursday, stating, "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China."

The banners were placed on major thoroughfares coinciding with the second anniversary of the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal ruling favoring the Philippine petition to invalidate China's sovereign claim in almost the entire South China Sea through its nine-dash line.

"The problem with the opposition, they are shameless on what they have been doing," Roque said, noting that instead of putting up those tarpaulins, the opposition should debate on issues.

"That's the reason why they were junked, the people are rejecting them," he said.

"The opposition is important in a democracy, but we should focus on issues," Roque added.

Some quarters have been criticizing the Duterte administration for its soft stance against China, particularly on the territorial dispute.

The government has put at the back burner the Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling as Duterte promised to just bring it up with China at the right time before his term ends in 2022.

China, which refused to honor the PCA ruling, has reclaimed some of the reefs and atolls in the South China Sea, including those within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS