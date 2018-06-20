The local government of Lanao del Sur has recorded thousands of families displaced because of the ongoing military operation against a terrorist group in the province.

In a press statement, Lanao del Sur Governor Bedjoria Soraya Alonto Adiong said as of Tuesday the number of families displaced because of the military operation against Maute/ISIS group members has reached a total of 1,391.

Adiong said 927 have evacuated to their relatives in nearby barangays and municipalities while 464 other families were being served at the evacuation centers in the municipalities of Tuburan and Binadayan.

Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao spokesman, said the displaced families are from the municipality of Tuburan, Pagayawan and other nearby towns.

Brawner could not say when the military will finish their combat operation so the affected families can return to their homes. “We do not have timeline,” he said.

It can be recalled last Sunday, the military begun launching airstrike against the Maute-ISIS group members, led by Owayda Benito Marohombsar alias Abu Dar, at at the vicinity of Brgy. Wago, Taburan, Lanao Del Sur.

Brawner said the military is conducting pursuit operation against the terrorist group but the troops are "very careful because the area is forested." DMS