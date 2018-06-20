President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he does not mind even if his six-year term would be characterized for firing and dismissing erring government officials.

In a speech during the 81st anniversary of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in Pasay City, Duterte warned there will be more government officials whom he will fire.

While it "deeply pains" him to fire officials, he said, "there will be more dismissals to come. And I don't care if I - my whole term would be characterized by a firing and dismissal of people from government."

He said this would give the Filipinos a respite of corruption.

Duterte has dismissed several appointees due to alleged corruption and frequent travels abroad.

But Duterte was also criticized because some of his appointees who quit after they were dragged into alleged illegal activities have been reappointed to other posts. Celerina Monte/DMS