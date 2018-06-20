The Philippine Army is set to acquire P2.6 billion worth of ammunition to replenish its supply used during the 2017 Marawi siege.

An invitation to bid showed the acquisition includes various mortar ammunition, various rocket propelled grenade ammunition, various small arms ammunition and various 40 mm ammunition.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman, said the acquisition of ammunition is part of the its effort to replenish its supplies.

“Our replenishment is continuous. These are basic ammunition. As a result of our campaign in Marawi, we are still seeking more stock for our troops,” he said.

Villanueva did not give details on the volume or number of ammunition used during the siege but he confirmed the military used “considerable” ammunition in Marawi.

“We have not established that data,” he said. “Yes, we used a considerable number (of ammunition) there that is why that is in the program this year and until next year,” he added.

Villanueva also assures that the military will never run out of supplies

“That will never happen to our system because we also make sure that what we call the strategic reserve. We have what we call the combat loads, and individual combat load and then we also have what we call the second combat load that were prepositioned,” he said.

“Let’s say the troops are individually holding their first combat load, second combat load is prepositioned at the mother unit, on their battalion. And then next is the third level of combat load. (It) is at the level of their division and then we have the strategic which is at the level of the logistics command,” he added.

Villanueva said the acquisition is being made to maintain the balance of each level of combat loads.

"This is replenishment to maintain balance of our level of combat loads,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS