President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 15 as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eidl'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadan.

Duterte signed on Wednesday the Proclamation No. 514 declaring the holiday, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said.

The declaration of Eid'l Fitr is in accordance with Republic Act No. 9177

The Feast of Ramadan is celebrated by Muslim world for three days after the end of the month of fasting. Celerina Monte/DMS