Tropical Depression Domeng is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa), in it's 5pm briefing, said Domeng was spotted at 755 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 60 kph.

Domeng is forecast to move north-northwest at 15 kph but is not expected to make a landfall in any part of the country.

Scattered rains with isolated thunderstorms are expected over southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

As Domeng enhances the southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and western Visayas beginning on Friday while the rest of the western section of Luzon, including Metro Manila will experience monsoon rains during the weekend.

It will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS