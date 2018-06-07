Suspect in killing of Bohol town mayor killed in law enforcement operation

One of the suspects in the killing of Bohol town Mayor Ronald Lowell Tirol was killed in a law enforcement operation in the province Wednesday morning.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesman of the Central Visayas regional police, said the slain suspect was Emigdio Aparece, 22, a resident of Brgy Puting Bato, Buenavista`

Tolentin said based on an initial report authorities were implementing a warrant of arrest against the suspect when he fought the arresting officers in the vicinity of Sitio Sta. Ana Brgy Concepcion, Danao, Bohol around 2:15 am.

“Said wanted person fired his firearm upon notice of the operating team and the operating team able to retaliate... which resulted to his instantaneous death,” he said.

Tolentin said Aparece is one of the suspects in the death of Tirol, who was killed inside a cockpit arena in Brgy Asinan, Buenavista last month.

He said authorities also recovered one grenade, one unit PT 1911 Forjas Taurus S.A. made in Brazil cal. 45 ACP with eight live ammunition at the magazine, two empty shells, one deformed ammunition, one cell phone and belt bag with improvised holster from the crime scene.

“Recovered items will be turned over to provincial crime laboratory of Bohol PPO for ballistics examination and for proper disposition,” he added.

Tolentin said “the owner of the farm house Bernido Betago was also arrested and further detained for harboring of criminals while his companion identified as Jerson Socorin of Magkaya, Buenavista, Bohol was able to escape.” Robina Asido/ DMS