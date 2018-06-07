Cavite police arrested 13 Nigerian nationals and a Filipina suspected of being involved in an online scam syndicate in an entrapment and followup operation last Sunday.

In a report Wednesday, the Cavite Police Provincial Office identified the alleged ring leader of the syndicate as Emmanuel Chinonso Nnandi, 31, alias Nonso, a Nigerian national.

Based on initial report Nanso and four of his cohorts were arrested during an entrapment operation at their rented residence at Block 3 Lot 9 Bali Hai Subdivision in Brgy. Buhay na Tubig, Imus City.

“The arrest of alias Nonso is the result of entrapment operation based on the complaint of one Mr. Arnel Pilapil of Quezon City, after Nonso claimed the third money transfer from Cebuana Lhuiller Branch at Imus amounting to 10,000.00 pesos,” the report stated.

According to the police report, the sister of Pilapil who was working as domestic helper in Saudi Arabia, was befriended by Nanso in Facebook.

Nanso reportedly promised to send her in Philippines a package containing $2.5 million to be delivered by a diplomatic agent provided that she will pay the “airport authority taxes” amounting to 75,000.00 pesos and in return alias Putri will give her $300,000 once the package has arrived.

Authorities also apprehended nine other suspects, including a Filipina identified as Irish Pimentel Lewis at the two safe houses maintained by Nanso located at Block 10 Lot 11, Palm Grove Subdivision also in Brgy. Buhay na Tubig, Imus and at Regatta Subdivision in Brgy. Anabu I-F, also in Imus City.

Authorities recovered assorted computer laptops, electronic gadgets such as Wifi routers and assorted cellular phones from three locations. These items were believed to be used in their scamming schemes.

“Recovered items will be subjected for forensic examinations by the PNP (Philippine National Police) Anti-Cyber Crime Unit,” the report stated.

“Violation of syndicated estafa in relation (to) RA 10175 against the arrested persons were filed in court while verification from Bureau of Immigration will also be made as the validity of their documents and records of their stay in the country,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS