Malacanang condemned the killing of a former congressman in La Union province last Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said political violence has no place in society.

"We strongly denounce the killing of ex-La Union Rep. Eufranio Eriguel," he said.

He said justice would be served for the lawmaker, who was shot dead in Barangay Capas, Agoo on Saturday.

"Investigators are now gathering evidence as we vow to bring justice to the slain congressman and his bereaved family," he said.

Eriguel's death came as the Philippines held Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday. Celerina Monte/DMS