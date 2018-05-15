まにら新聞ウェブ

5月15日のまにら新聞から

Duterte did not vote in barangay polls, aide says

President Rodrigo Duterte did not participate in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, his aide said.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said Duterte did not cast his vote in Davao City.

"No reason," he told reporters when asked why Duterte failed to cast his vote.

When Duterte assumed office in June 2016, he asked Congress to postpone the barangay and SK polls twice.

He did not favor holding local elections as he wanted to address first the involvement of barangay officials in illegal drugs.

For these elections, Duterte left the decision to Congress if it would push through with the polls.

Meanwhile, some Cabinet officials cast their votes in their respective precincts.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque voted in Quezon City, while Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar cast his votes in Paranaque City.

Go voted in Davao City. Celerina Monte/DMS