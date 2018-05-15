Seven persons, including a town mayor in Lanao del Norte, was arrested in a joint law enforcement operation in the province on Sunday.

Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao spokesman, said arrested were Pantar Mayor Jabbar Tago, Jamaloding Tago, Janoding Tago, Rehan Gumpal, Abdul Racman Gumpal, Kiram Ampuan, and Nasroding Lao.

He said troops were conducting law enforcement operation when they encountered the suspects at Brgy. Sundiga Punod, Pantar town around 6 am.

Brawner said the suspects were arrested for violating the comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition and the gun ban by the Commission on Elections' gun ban due to the Barangay and Sangguiniang Kabataan polls.

He said Jabbar, Janoding and Jamaloding are facing charges of frustrated murder on bail and another murder case filed in the Iligan City court. Ampuan “was included in the PDEA and PNP narcotics drug list after he was allegedly invited as drug pusher in Metro Manila,” added Brawner.

Brawner said government forces also recovered nine high powered firearms, five pistols, one shotgun and assorted ammunition.

Supt. Lemuel Gonda, Northern Mindanao regional police spokesman, said the high-powered firearm were one Barret sniper rifle, two M16 rifles, one M79 grenade launcher, three M14 rifles, one M4A1 carbine and one AK-47 rifle.

Other weapons recovered were one homemade shotgun, one 9mm pistol, one Caliber 40 pistol, three caliber 45 pistols, 15 rounds of ammunition for 40 mm, 50 rounds of ammunition for Barret sniper rifle, 15 pieces of M16 magazines with ammunition, five pieces of M14 magazines with ammunition, four AK-47 magazines with ammunition.

“The above-mentioned firearms and personalities are under the custody of the arresting unit the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, at Barangay Suarez, Iligan City,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS