Four people were killed and three others were injured in a fire that hit a residential area in Iloilo City on Sunday.

Iloilo City fire station identified the fatalities as Elvira Avelino, 64; Evangeline Gerafusco, 40; Richard Gerafusco Jr., 15; and Ma. Cristina Dolente, 75.

Police report said the fire razed the house of a police officer, identified as Senior Police Officer 2 Richard Gerafusco, in Barangay San Isidro, Lapaz.

It said Gerafusco was on duty at the police station when the incident happened.

Victims died from severe burns after they were trapped inside their house, while the injured relatives were brought to St. Paul's hospital for treatment.

The fire started at around 4 a.m. and reached first alarm.

The authorities were still investigating the cause of fire. Ella Dionisio/DMS