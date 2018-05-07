Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said authorities are now looking for a former overseas Filipino worker who was allegedly involved in the killing of a fellow Filipino whose remains were found inside a septic tank in South Korea.

"They are looking now (for the suspect), and the primary suspect is a former OFW. So I don’t want to speak for the police or Interpol, but there are reports that the agencies are now coordinating," Cayetano said in an ambush interview at the Ninoy International Airport on Saturday night.

He said the suspect was already back in the Philippines.

Based on the reports, the victim went missing in South Korea for over two years. He arrived and worked at a factory in 2016 where his remains were found.

Cayetano said the victim was from Iloilo province and it was possible that the remains would be brought home following a DNA test.

"I think it will expedite since identification is the first step. You don't want to tell the family if you are not sure but the DNA is quite good, it matched," he said.

He added that the Korean Embassy in the Philippines has also been coordinating with the family of the victim. Ella Dionisio/DMS