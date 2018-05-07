Two members of the communist New People Army were killed in an encounter with the government troops in Iloilo Saturday morning.

Captain Eduardo Precioso, chief of 3rd Division Public Affairs Office, said the troops under the 61st Infantry Battalion clashed with the NPA members at Sitio Anoy, Barangay Cabalaunan, Miago at around 5:49am following a report from the residents about the presence of the rebels in their community.

Authorities recovered one M653 rifle and one AK 47, personal belongings and subversive documents from the scene.

Government troops have launched follow up operations to ensure the security and safety of the civilians and to go after the fleeing rebels. Ella Dionisio/DMS