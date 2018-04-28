The Philippine Navy will participate in the 3rd Multilateral Naval Exercise codenamed Komodo (MNEK) 2018 in Indonesia next week.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Friday sailors who will participate in the exercise have left for Mataram City, Lombok Island, Indonesia on board a naval warship BRP Gregorio Del Pilar after the send-off ceremony.

“The Flag Officer In Command, PN, Vice Admiral Robert A. Empedrad oversaw the ceremony for approximately 300-man contingent comprising of civil military operations, medical, legal and special operations components,” he said.

“This is the first International Defense and Security Engagement (IDSE) to be participated by the Philippine Navy this year,” he added.

Lincuna said the BRP Gregorio del Pilar is expected to arrive at the Port of Lembar in Indonesia on May 4, 2018. The drill will held from May 4 to 9.

“Exercise Komodo 2018 is the third multilateral naval exercise that will be hosted by the Indonesian Navy (IDN),” he said.

“It aims to enhance the relationship and cooperation among participating navies in building common understanding about Humanitarian Assistance/ Disaster Response operations and will also focus on the Maritime Interdiction Operation,” he added.

Lincuna said around 30 regional and non-regional navies from different countries are expected to join naval exercise.

“It will be executed ashore which includes subject matter expertise exchanges lectures, and afloat where sea and air assets, and special operations teams from participating navies will conduct combined maneuvers to address various contingencies at sea,” he said.

“Exercises ashore include workshops, sports program, cultural performances, maritime exhibitions, Engineering Civic Action Projects and Medical Civic Action Projects. The final day events will see a field training exercise and a Sail Pass,” he added.

Lincuna noted this “multilateral naval exercise is a platform on how the PN and other navies in the region can cooperate and work together to address shared maritime security priorities through the development of combined naval tactics, techniques and procedures.”

“The PN’s participation in this undertaking is expected to advance its maritime operational capability to multilateral level thereby increasing readiness and interoperability and enabling the nation’s premiere maritime force to be more effective and efficient in the conduct of its mandated task,” he said.

Lincuna also recalled that “President Rodrigo Duterte, through bilateral talks with other countries in the ASEAN region, intends to fortify maritime security cooperation especially in the southern border of the country.”

A trilateral border agreement among Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines has been developed purposely to address maritime security concerns in that vast maritime area, Lincuna said.

“This will boost cooperation along the borders of the neighboring countries to thwart transnational organized crime such as drug trafficking and terrorism,” Lincuna added. Robina Asido/DMS