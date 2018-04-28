The security situation during the first day of closure in Boracay Island is peaceful, a military official said on Friday.

“The security situation in Boracay during its 1st day of closure is generally peaceful,” Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, Central Command chief said.

“The role of Centcom forces is to support the PNP in its law enforcement function and keeping the peace and order in the island especially in implementing the guidelines of the closure,” he said.

Atal did not say how many soldiers are in Boracay, which was ordered closed by the government on Thursday. But he mentioned "more than a hundred", when asked by reporters.

“The PNP has the lead role in the overall security responsibility in Boracay during its closure supported by the AFP,” he added.

With the security situation, Atal said he doesn’t see a need to send more troops.

“There is no need to deploy additional (Armed Forces of the Philippines) AFP forces in the island since there is enough boots on the ground,” he said.

“However, Centcom can easily shift forces in Boracay as the need arises or if the threat is imminent,” he added. Robina Asido/ DMS