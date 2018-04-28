At least 7,000 policemen will be deployed to secure the 51st Asian Development Bank Board of Governors annual meeting in Manila next week.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, said “a total of 7,700 police personnel were fielded Friday to secure the event.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) will utilize the major event security framework as the annual meeting of ADB Board of Governors will kick-off on May 2 to 6 at the ADB Headquarters," he said.

“The Acting Director for Operations, C/Supt Ma.O Aplasca said the Security Task Force (STF) 'ADB Manila 2018' will be fielding a combined contingent of 8,504 public safety personnel from the law enforcement, local government, fire, and medical emergency services,” he added.

Bulalacao said according to Aplasca “ADB Manila 2018 is composed of the PNP, Department of Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Fire Protection, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of Finance, Department of Health, Department of Public Works and Highways, Asian Development Bank, Ortigas Center Association, Inc, Pasig City and Mandaluyong City.”

“Also, he emphasized the PNP is committed to deliver airtight security strategy for the successful conduct of the ADB meeting and other collateral meetings, which deems to be the opportune time to provide guidance on ADB administrative, financial, and operational directions,” he said.

Aside from Board of Governors of the ADB and their spouses, more or less 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference composed of 67 Finance and economic planning ministers, international media, and other private business visitors, Bulalacao added.

Chief Supt. William Macavinta, Red Team Commander, said the areas that will be secure include the event venue, billeting areas of the participants which are hotels around Pasig including Makati and Taguig.

“If we host major events, we always maintain zero incidents,” he said.

“We are now on full force. We had rehearsals and our showing as far as preparations are concerned is very good,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS