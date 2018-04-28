Malacanang welcomed on Friday the "very good" trust rating of President Rodrigo Duterte despite the "unending" criticisms against him.

The first quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey showed a 10 percentage point drop on Duterte's net trust rating, from +75 in December to +65.

"We are thus grateful for our people's vote of confidence with significant trust in the President. amid being subject to unending criticisms and attacks," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He assured Dutere will continue "to steer the ship of State until we reach a drug-free destination where the country's macroeconomic fundamentals would be strong and resilient so Filipinos could lead comfortable lives."

SWS said Duterte's net trust ratings remained excellent in Visayas, although it went down by six percentage points from +76 in December to +70 in March

Similarly, Duterte's trust rating in Mindanao was still excellent, but also fell by five percentage points from +94 in December to +89 in March.

It remained very good in the Balance of Luzon although down by 3 points from +56 to +53 in March.

However, it fell by one grade from excellent to very good in Metro Manila.

The survey was conducted from March 23-27, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults. Celerina Monte/DMS