Duterte says he may quit if BBL won't be passed by May
［ 95 words｜2018.4.26｜英字 ］
President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he might resign if Congress fails to act on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law before end of May.
In a speech in Maguindanao, Duterte reiterated his promise to fast-track the passage of BBL.
"So let us fast-track the BBL...I promised before that it will be passed by May, before the end of May it will be passed. If not, I might resign as president," he said.
Duterte said he would feel useless if the bill would not be enacted.
"I'm already tired to solve the problem," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS