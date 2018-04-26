まにら新聞ウェブ

4月26日のまにら新聞から

Duterte says he may quit if BBL won't be passed by May

［ 95 words｜2018.4.26｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he might resign if Congress fails to act on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law before end of May.

In a speech in Maguindanao, Duterte reiterated his promise to fast-track the passage of BBL.

"So let us fast-track the BBL...I promised before that it will be passed by May, before the end of May it will be passed. If not, I might resign as president," he said.

Duterte said he would feel useless if the bill would not be enacted.

"I'm already tired to solve the problem," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS