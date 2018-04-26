Malacanang said on Wednesday it supports the decision of the Bureau of Immigration to expel Australian nun Patricia Fox after her missionary visa was cancelled.

"We stand by the Bureau of Immigration’s order to forfeit Sister Patricia Fox‘s privilege of holding a missionary visa and to leave the Philippines," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said that investigation was conducted against the 71-year-old Fox and it was found she violated the terms and conditions of her visa.

"Consequently, the same must be forfeited," he said.

He clarified that the Australian missionary is still welcome to return to the Philippines as a tourist and no longer as a missionary-visa holder.

"Per BI, this was a visa forfeiture order not a decision on the deportation case. We forfeited her privilege of holding a missionary visa because of her activities which are in violation of the terms and conditions of her visa," Roque said.

Duterte earlier castigated Fox for joining political rallies.

He admitted he was the one who ordered authorities she be investigated.

According to the immigration bureau, Fox should leave the country within 30 days. Celerina Monte/DMS