Malacanang will proceed with the closure of Boracay in Malay, Aklan on Thursday unless a temporary restraining order is issued by the Supreme Court.

Boracay residents and workers, represented by the National Union of People's Lawyers, have filed a petition before the high court to issue a TRO against Boracay closure for six months beginning April 26.

"Unless a TRO is issued, the planned closure of Boracay to tourists, shall proceed," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte respects the court.

However, Roque said the Palace sees absolutely no merit for any private party to restrain the closure of Boracay to tourists given that high court itself has previously ruled that island is owned primarily by the state.

"We see no reason how private persons can allege and prove irreparable injuries, a prerequisite for TRO, given that their stay in the island is by mere tolerance of the State," he said.

Roque reiterated that Duterte's order to close Boracay was based on the inherent police power of the state to protect the environment in the island.

Boracay residents and workers said Duterte's order to temporarily shut down Boracay from tourists was arbitrary and in violation not only of their constitutional rights, but of the rights of people working and living in the major tourist destination.

The island would be closed with the purpose of rehabilitating it after Duterte likened it to a "cesspool."

According to authorities, some 35,000 workers would be affected due to Boracay closure. Celerina Monte/DMS