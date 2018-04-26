Supporters of former Filipino sex slaves during World War II by Japanese soldiers would formally ask concerned government agencies to come out with their official position not to demolish the controversial statute of a "comfort woman" in Manila.

In a forum in Quezon City, Teresita Ang-See, founding president of Kaisa Para sa Kaunlaran, said they were drafting a letter to former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, National Historical Commission of the Philippines and Department of Foreign Affairs.

She said the letter would contain a request from their officials' "categorical statement" that they would not demolish the statue, which was built in December last year along Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

Concerns that the monument would be removed came after a backhoe was seen beside it last week.

Upon inquiry with the city government of Manila, which gave permit to build the statue, Ang-See said she was told there was no order from Estrada to remove the structure and the backhoe did not belong to the local government.

Ang-See learned that the backhoe was deployed by the Department of Public Works and Highways and it was not very clear why it was there.

As of Wednesday morning, the heavy equipment was no longer stationed beside the monument.

"We do not want this matter to escalate," Ang-See said as she cited there are lots of Japanese shrines in the country despite atrocities they committed on Filipinos during the war.

Gert Ranjo Libang, Gabriela assistant secretary general, said the Duterte administration should also issue its clear support on the plight of the comfort women, most of them have died.

"It's not only a matter of statue. Since 1972 no government has taken a strong position (on the plight of the comfort women)," she said.

"We already forgave Japan. Is there anything lacking? Do not demand us to forget," Ang-See said.

She said they would send the letter to concerned agencies the moment they have gotten signatures of all groups advocating for the rights of the former comfort women.

The former Japanese sex slaves have been asking Japan for its public apology, non-revision of history, and reparation. Celerina Monte/DMS