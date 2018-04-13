The Philippine Navy (PN) welcomed Royal Australian Navy vessels Anzac and Success during an arrival ceremony in Subic Bay on Thursday.

Anzac, a long range guided missile frigate and Success , an auxiliary oiler replenishment vessel arrived at Alava Wharf in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), Olongapo City.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said during the arrival ceremony the visiting ships were welcomed by Philippine Navy delegates led by the representative of the Flag Officer-In-Command, Cmdr. Judith Palamos, assistant chief of education and raining Staff for Personnel and Reservist Affairs of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

He said the arrival ceremony was followed by a port briefing related to health and security aboard Success.

Lincuna said as part of their visit the Defense Attach? of Australia to the Philippines, Capt. Bradley White, along with the two commanding officers of the visiting vessels, Cmdr. Michael Devine of Anzac and Cmdr. Grant Zilko of Success, are scheduled to have a courtesy call to Rear Adm. Allan Ferdinand Cusi, commander of NETC.

“This visit is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the two navies and accordingly amplifies the PN’s firm commitment of maintaining good relationship with other navies,” he said.

Lincuna said the Philippine and Australian Navy are also set to have some engagement and activities during their stay in the country that will last until April 15.

“Other engagements between the two navies involve a luncheon aboard HMAS Anzac with invited key personnel and goodwill games followed by a traditional boodle fight,” he said.

“The goodwill visit will cap off with a send-off ceremony and customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX) which includes a Replenishment-At-Sea operation wherein PN personnel invited to board Royal Australian Navy ships will observe the evolution,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS