An Indonesian national was rescued off the waters of Tawi-tawi last Monday afternoon, a regional military spokesperson said Thursday.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom), said based on initial report Indonesian national Erens Fiter was rescued by a fisherman off the waters of Tawi-tawi around 4 pm.

“Erens Fiter was noticed by Filipino fisherman Idris Elsan while the former was inside a makeshift floating cottage in the vicinity of Brgy Manuk Mangkaw, Simunul, Tawi-Tawi,” she said.

“According to Fiter, his floating cottage was cut from its anchor since March 19 due to the strong winds and his cottage was casted away from shore,” Petinglay added.

Petinglay said the rescued foreigner was brought to Simunul Municipal Police Station at 7am Wednesday after spending the night at his rescuer’s house.

She said Fiter was given medical attention by the Simunul Philippine National Police and was turned over to the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi at 2pm of the same day.

“The Marines under Marine Battalion Landing Team 9 brought Fiter to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi in Bongao after the turnover, and an immediate coordination with the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office and the Bureau of Immigration was facilitated for the disposition of the rescued person,” she noted.

Brigadier General Custodio Parcon, Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi commander, said Fiter remained them while there is ongoing coordination with Indonesian authorities for his transfer.

“We coordinated with the Interpol Tawi-Tawi and the Indonesian Border Crossing Station (BCS) for the background check of Fiter,” he said.

“Indonesian BCS personnel initially vouched for the subject’s nationality but reserved the final confirmation when Indonesian authorities communicate their feedback,” he added.

“We are thankful that Fiter is well. Our troops are now currently processing his immediate return to his country with the help of concerned agencies”, said Parcon. Robina Asido/DMS