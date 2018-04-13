Former President Benigno Aquino III is ready to face possible charges that may be filed against him over the Dengvaxia mess, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Former President Aquino has always demonstrated his readiness to answer questions about his decisions as president," said lawyer Abigail Valte.

She said this was shown from Aquino's "consistent participation" in legislative investigations over the P3.5 billion Dengvaxia vaccination program, which was approved and launched during his administration.

"He will continue to face whatever additional complaints are filed in connection with this matter," Valte said.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Richard Gordon, in a draft report of his committee after conducting series of hearings over the issue, said Aquino and his two Cabinet officials, former Health Secretary Janette Garin and former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, shoud be charged for the undue haste implementation of the program.

This was despite the warning of some experts of the possible negative effect of Dengvaxia vaccine.

Several children who were injected with Dengvaxia vaccine died. Their parents and relatives blamed the vaccine for the deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS