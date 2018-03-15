President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed on Wednesday the destruction of 14 smuggled vehicles worth P27 million in Cagayan.

The wrecking of the luxury vehicles was conducted at Port Irene.

Among the vehicles destroyed were Porsche, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Maserati.

Duterte read a prepared speech because he was in a hurry to go back to Davao City. According to him, he has a scheduled dinner with some people from the Middle East.

Last month, Duterte also witnessed the condemnation of 20 smuggled luxury vehicles amounting to P61 million at the Bureau of Customs in Manila.

Similar activities were also done last February in the ports of Davao and Cebu.

Duterte earlier said he would have smuggled vehicles destroyed than be auctioned since smugglers themselves would likely win and get the cars legally at even cheaper prices. Celerina Monte/DMS