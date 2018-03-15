The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) may include the confession of Kerwin Espinosa about his drug dealings at the Senate hearing to strengthen its case.

“We are open to that... We can include that to further press (his case)… Maybe its high time to add that (Espinosa’s confession),” CIDG Chief Director Roel Obusan said in a press conference Wednesday.

Obusan explained why the CIDG did not include Espinosa’s confession at the 2017 Senate hearing on the case on they had filed.

“Why did we not include his testimony at the Senate? Let us go first what case are we filing? What we filed were the activities of Kerwin Espinosa as supplier of illegal drugs using (his driver Marcelino) Adorco,” he said.

“So his driver who is Adorco has direct participation on drug trade. So that direct participation it’s no longer hearsay. It does not need any collaboration because that is a direct participation coming from a person directly involved in the crime,” he added.

Obusan added that he may possibly use the subpoena power that was just given to them by the government if the case will be dismissed.

“We will work hard again. We will use all available tools in the investigation and one of those available tools is the subpoena power and definitely I will use that so as to have justice,” Obusan said.

“I should use it if needed... It is a high profile case. Just like what I said before this is a high profile case, this is a case for the Filipino people and we have to use all available resources that CIDG have,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS