President Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque as his top senatorial bets in the 2019 elections.

In his Facebook page, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar posted a photo with his two other Cabinet officials and another PCOO undersecretary.

"Late night in Malacanang beside the President's two senatorial bets from the cabinet," he captioned his photo.

In a radio interview, Andanar said when he asked Duterte about Go's supposed senatorial bid Tuesday night, his reply was, "I would like to see him shine also more beyond what he has been doing for me, those sacrifices of Bong. So if Bong decides to run, I will support him to the hilt."

Go's supporters, including some members of the Cabinet and those from show business, launched a campaign on Wednesday urging Go to run for the Senate.

Among the Cabinet officials present in the event held in Manila were Foreign Affairs Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Andanar, and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

Go, who is likely to heed the call for him to run, said while it will be his first time to run in an election next year, he is proud with his 20 years experience serving Duterte.

Meanwhile, when asked if he will run for the Senate, Roque told reporters in a text message, "don't have 500m(illion pesos). I thank him for the support but awan ti kwarta ( have no funds)!!"

Roque has been visiting the provinces and holding press briefings there at least once a week. This was perceived as his way of introducing himself to the public in time for next year's polls. Celerina Monte/DMS