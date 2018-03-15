A suspected Indonesian terrorist was apprehended by government forces in the province of Sultan Kudarat last Saturday, a police official said in a report Wednesday.

Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, public information officer of Police Region 12, said arrested was Mushalah Somina Rasim alias Abu Omar, 32, a resident of No. 42 JLO Pangeran Antasari, Indonesia.

Gonzales said government forces were responding to the reported presence of the suspected terrorist recruiter when they arrested Rasim in the vicinity of Palimbang town in Sultak Kudarat.

“Authorities also said that the information they received regarding remnants and supporters of Ansar Khilafah Philippines (AKP) led by Abu Maher engaged Rasim in the activities of the terrorist group and were seen recruiting individuals in Barangays Akol and Datu Maguiles in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat province and in barangay Kiayap in Maitum, Sarangani Province,” he said.

“Chief Supt Marcelo Morales, regional director of Police Regional Office 12, said the PNP has closely been monitoring illegal activities and are ready to respond to any possible ISIS recruitment since there are still reported remnants and supporters of AKP who fled during law enforcement operations,” he added.

Gonzales said “during his arrest, authorities recovered from his possession one piece of ATM Card, five pcs. 50, 000 rupiah bills, one piece 100,000 rupiah bills, two pcs 3,000 rupiah bills which amounted to 254, 000 rupiah or P1, 334.90 plus two pcs. P100 bill.”

He said Rasim “had been taken into custody by the Bureau of Immigration.” Robina Asido/DMS