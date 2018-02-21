More troops were sent to Sulu as well as the area of northern Mindanao and Caraga region as part of the government's effort against the rebels and terrorist group in southern Philippines, a military official said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said a Scout Ranger battalion and another Scout Ranger company arrived in Sulu last week.

Sobejana said the deployment of additional troops covers the military’s intensified campaign against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu.

“Actually it is hard to give timeline (when to end ASG). What is important is we are doing our best effort,” he said.

Sobejana said the additional forces are still less than the number of troops from Sulu sent to Marawi during the siege.

“Actually five battalion were taken from my area, so from 14 to nine to 10 again,” he said.

Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Eastern Mindanao Command, confirmed around 80 additional troops were sent to the area of Army’s 4th Infantry Division last week.

“4th Infantry Division welcomes 901st Infantry Brigade, February 15, 2018 at Headquarters 4th Infantry Divsion, Camp Evangelista, Patag, Cagayan de Oro City,” he said.

“The 901st Brigade will augment troops in northern Mindanao and Caraga Regions to help 4th ID in crushing NPA terrorists. Further, the brigade will be deployed in the priority areas of 4th ID,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS