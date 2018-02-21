A policeman and suspected drug personality were killed in a buy-bust operation in Cebu on Monday.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesman of the central Visayas police region, identified them as PO2 Evie Espina and Jovelio Franza, an alleged high value target in Minglanilla, Cebu.

"Juvie Franza is also known to be a gun-for-hire and involved in series of shooting and unsolved killings in Minglanilla, Cebu", he said.

Tolentin said based on initial report authorities are conducting buy-bust operation against Franza and two other suspects in the vicinity of Sitio Bacay, Brgy. Tulay, Minglanilla when shooting erupted around 5:45 pm.

A running gun battle occurred after the suspects detected they were dealing with police officers.

"As a result of the gunfight, PO2 Evie Espina was also fatally wounded and sustained gunshot wounds on his head, he said.

Tolentin said Espina was died while being treated at the South General Hospital in Naga City while Franza was declared dead on arrival at Minglanilla District Hospital.

Authorities also recovered firearms and other items belonging to the suspects.

Tolentin said recovered from Franza were a 9mm Beretta, one big plastic pack of suspected shabu; two medium plastic pack of suspected shabu; one small plastic pack of suspected shabu; and 25 pieces of triangular-shaped plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, and one green motorcycle with one unit of hand grenade recovered on the u-box compartment of the motorcycle.

"During clearing operations, one gray sling bag was also recovered and owned by another suspect identified as Evangiline Briones, live in partner of Juvie Franza, containing BIR and Voter's ID named with Evangeline Briones and one unit of cal .380 pistol with two magazines loaded with seven live ammunition each," he said.

Tolentin said authorities are pursuing the other suspects. Robina Asido/DMS