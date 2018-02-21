Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea clarified on Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte only followed the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) why the reporter of Rappler, an online news website, was barred from covering Malacanang.

Medialdea told reporters that SEC decision revoking Rappler's license was executory, thus, Pia Ranada Robles' accreditation in Malacanang is also revoked.

Rappler has a pending appeal before the Court of Appeals.

Medialdea said other Rappler reporters could not also cover the Palace since what was accredited was the agency and not the person.

Asked if it was an order of the president, Medialdea said, "No, he just followed SEC decision which is executory."

He said Rappler might just apply accreditation with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines. FOCAP is allowed to cover Duterte's activities.

SEC has revoked Rappler's regisration for allegedly violating the constitutional provision that a mass media must be 100 percent Filipino-owned. Celerina Monte/DMS