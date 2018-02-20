Two alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in an encounter with government troops in Agusan del Sur on Sunday afternoon, a military spokesperson said Monday.

1st Lieutenant Tere Ingente, of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said based on initial report troops were on combat operation when they encountered around 10 armed men in the vicinity of Brgy Bunawan Brooks, Bunawan around 1 pm.

She said the armed men were believed to be members of Platoon 2, Guerilla Front Committee 14 (GFC14).

Ingente said the firefight that lasted for about 25 minutes resulted in the death of two alleged rebels and recovery of high-powered firearms.

“Government troops, recovered from the encounter site 2 dead bodies of the communist terrorist together with the three AK47 rifle,” she said.

“The killed communist terrorists were not yet identified as of this writing. The dead bodies were brought to the barangay hall for identification and proper disposition,” she added.

Ingente said according to Colonel Andres Centino, commander of 401 Brigade: "The operation is a continuation of security operations being conducted by 401Bde since February 14, 2018 which resulted to series of encounters between the government troops and the communist terrorist belonging to the Guerilla Front of North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.”

“In February 14, 16, and 17, successive encounters elements of 75th Infantry Battalion and other units under 401Bde transpired in the hinterlands of Bunawan Brooks, Agusan del Sur,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS