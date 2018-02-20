Police said an Egyptian and his Filipina companion were arrested in Malate, Manila last week where alleged firearms and parts for explosives were discovered by a team from the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP).

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa, in a statement Monday, said arrested were Felimi Lassqueda of Egypt and Anabel Moncera Salipda of Upi, Maguindanao.

The same AFP-PNP joint operations framework that defeated the 5-month IS-inspired conflict in Marawi City last year resulted in the arrest Lassqued and Salipada.

The suspects were arrested at Room 409 of Casa Blanca Apartment along M, Adriatico, Malate, Manila during a search by operatives of the Regional Police Intelligence Operations Unit (RPIOU) of NCRPO and the AFP Joint Special Operations Group on orders of Presiding Judge Benjamin Pozon of Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 139.

Lassqued and Salipada were placed under arrest upon the discovery of assorted firearms, ammunition and components for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) such as electronic circuits, resistors, capacitors, batteries, and pipe fittings.

Lassqued, who carried a Tunisienne passport is believed to be a member of an international terrorist organization, said dela Rosa.

"A thorough investigation is now underway to determine the extent of their involvement with international and domestic threat groups," the PNP chief said. DMS