Malacanang expressed support on Monday on the move of the University of Sto. Tomas to expel eight law students for their alleged involvement in the hazing of their fellow student leading to his death last year.

"Well, we think it's the right step forward," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on the order of UST to dismiss the students following the death of hazing victim Horacio "Atio" Castillo III.

"Expelling them sends the message that our schools will not tolerate violence on our campuses although that is only the beginning," he said.

Roque, a lawyer, said there should be criminal prosecution against the suspects for violating the anti-hazing law.

The Varsitarian, the official student publication of UST, reported Sunday eight civil law students were expelled after being found guilty of violating the Code of Conduct and Discipline.

Investigation against other personalities who could be involved in the deadly hazing has been ongoing, the report said.

Atio, a freshman law student, died after attending the final hazing rights on Sept. 17, 2017 when he tried to join Aegis Juris fraternity. Celerina Monte/DMS