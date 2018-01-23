President Rodrigo Duterte asked on Monday state security forces to shoot him if he would stay longer in power, even for one day.

In a speech in Compostela Valley, Duterte said it is the duty of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to protect the Constitution and the people.

"If I extend my term, even for one day, I am now asking the Armed Forces of the Philippines or the PNP (Philippine National Police) not to allow me or anybody else to mess up with the Constitution. That's your job, to protect the Constitution and to protect the people. Remember it as a solemn duty," he said.

"If I exceed and I want to be a dictator, shoot me," he added.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are pushing for Charter change that will pave the way for the country's shift to federal system.

But some critics have said that the move could also lead to Duterte's continuous hold to power even beyond his term, which will end in 2022.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the president's term is only good for six years without reelection. Celerina Monte/DMS