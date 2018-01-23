Malacanang branded on Monday as "hearsay" and "rehash" allegations that President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, of having over P100 million in joint bank deposits and investments, which they failed to declare in their statements of assets and liabilities.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was reacting to the report of Vera Files that the father and daughter did not fully disclose their annual net worth as required for being government officials.

Vera Files based its data from the bank records at the two branches of the Bank of Philippine Islands that opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV reportedly obtained from the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

"Let me be very clear, if the banks will attest that those bank statements are true, we will comment. Until such time, kuwentong kutsero (rumor), tsismis (gossip)," Roque said.

Roque dared those who were accusing Duterte and his daughter to secure a certification from the banks.

"I challenge them, come up with certification from the banks that the statements are genuine then we will comment. But it’s really is improper to comment on tsismis. And they will remain tsismis until the banks attest to the truth and veracity of these bank statements," he stressed.

He alleged the bank statements that Vera Files used were rehashed.

"Now, I’d like to underscore the fact that all these bank statements are rehashed from stories that Senator Trillanes alleged initially during the elections which until today have not been proven because it is impossible to authenticate these so-called bank documents," he added.

Asked if the president would issue a waiver allowing the bank to release his bank transaction history, he said, "The president has said that during the elections he has already issued a waiver, it’s there. Now, what he has said is he will never issue a waiver in response to Senator Trillanes’ request."

In a separate statement, Sara said her lawyer will review thoroughly the Vera Files report.

"(But) on the surface, it's the same issue during the election of PRD (Duterte). However, this time, it's much more - because there are speculations made in that story. We have already explained this before and my lawyer is ready if ever this reaches the court. The only time that I am bound to answer is when there is a case filed," she said. Celerina Monte/DMS