An overstaying Iraqi national suspected of having links with militant extremist movements in the Middle East was arrested in Pampanga last Sunday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday identified the arrested Iraqi national as Taha Mohamed Al-Jabouri, 64.

“The Iraqi Embassy described Al-Jabouri as a chemist with knowledge on explosives and is known to have close ties with militant extremist movements in the Middle East,” he said in a statement.

“During questioning, Al-Jabouri revealed that he served as a consultant for "Hamas" Organization in Damascus, Syria and moved to Istanbul, Turkey in 2012. He also said that he traveled to Manila to meet a Chinese business group that hires him as a consultant,” he added.

Dela Rosa said Al-Jabouri was arrested by the operatives of the PNP Intelligence Group during the conduct of law enforcement operation at the vicinity of Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City, Pampanga around 3 am.

“A closer inspection of his luggage yielded assorted personal effects and different denominations of foreign currency,” he said.

He also noted that the operation was conducted following the reported presence of the foreign suspect who fits the description and photographs of Al-Jabouri which was provided by the Iraqi Embassy.

Dela Rosa also noted that Al-Jabouri’s presence in the country was reported the Iraqi Embassy in Manila.

“Based on the travel documents, PNP investigators found out that Al-Jabouri’s 90-day Visa valid only from August 10, 2017 to November 9, 2017 had already expired,” he said.

Dela Rosa said “the PNP intelligence group is coordinating closely with the Bureau of Immigration and the Iraqi Embassy for further disposition of Al-Jabouri”. Robina Asido/DMS