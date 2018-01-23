The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday was placed on red alert status after state volcanologists declared Mayon Volcano is under alert level four.

"We placed the NDRRMC operation center on red alert. Then tonight, we have a meeting, response cluster meeting just to make sure of our preparation through our regional council," said Romina Marasigan, spokesperson of the council.

Alert level four means "hazardous eruption imminent" in the 1 pm bulletin of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) due to "increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosions."

Marasigan said evacuees are expected to increase as the danger zone has been extended to eight kilometers.

"We are expecting additional (evacuees). The (number) is already more than 6,000 the last time I checked. We are expecting that it might increase to additional eight thousand families or it may even reached to 13 to 14 (thousand) families because of the extended eight kilometer ( danger zone)," she added.

Marasigan said police and the military are assisting the evacuees "because there are ash clouds and ash fall in the nearby areas," she said.

Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara posted in his Facebook account that he has suspended classes in Albay province "until further notice".

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it is "temporarily closing airport operations effective 2:21 pm, January 21" due to "massive ash clouds." Robina Asido/DMS