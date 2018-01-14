The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) says convicts at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City appear to be “new players” in the illegal drug trade.

The PDEA obtained information following a buy-bust operation on Thursday at a condominium in Mandaluyong City.

“We have detected new players based on our investigation. These are not well known personalities,” PDEA spokesman Derrick Arnold Carreon said in a TV interview over GMA 7 Saturday.

He said these newcomers were recruited by other convicts who have been involved in illegal drugs.

Carreon, in a text message, said they expect to arrest more people who are involved selling party drugs such as liquid ecstasy mixed with cocaine.

Around 1.6 liters of liquid ecstasy, with a street value of around P480,000, 70 pieces of ecstasy tablets worth P46,000 and six packs of cocaine worth P140,000, were seized during the operation at

Princeville Condominium. DMS