Theft charges were filed Friday at the Prosecutor's Office by the Clark International Airport Corp (CIAC) against six employees of ground handler Miascor who were allegedly involved in pilferage of baggages at the Clark airport early this week.

Miascor also filed separate charges of qualified theft against the same suspects who were also terminated from employment.

"After a thorough investigation with CIAC, we have served a notice of termination to our passenger service agents who admitted to pilfering the baggages of OFW Jovenil Dela Cruz of Pandi, Bulacan," Herman Reyes, Miascor president, said.

The baggages of Dela Cruz were reportedly looted inside the Miascor office at the airport terminal.

CIAC acting president and CEO Alexander Cauguiran said he confiscated the IDs and access passes of the six Miascor staff and directed CIAC authorities not to allow them to enter the airport premises.

Miascor is the ground handler under contract with airlines that service flights in Clark and handle baggages of passengers.

On Wednesday, Miascor compensated the passenger for the lost items in the baggages amounting to P82,824.00. DMS