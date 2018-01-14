At 148 Chinese and Taiwanese nationals were arrested in three simultaneous law enforcement operations in Ilocos Sur and Las Pinas for alleged cybercrime offenses , police said Saturday.

The biggest number of arrested foreigners were in Ilocos Sur, where 131 were arrested as a team of police anti-cyber crime personnel, Bureau of Immigration and Chinese implemented search warrants.

In Barangay Sitio Nagtupacan, Barangay Pudoc, San Vicente, a total of 62 Chinese and Taiwanese were apprehended.

Police said "several pieces of cybercrime evidence were seized and on going inventory in the presence of barangay official."

In Barangay Bayubay, San Vicente, a total of 26 Chinese were arrested at Deomar Hometel. Another 43 Chinese nationals were arrested in a nearby warehouse.

"Found in their possession and custody were computer laptops, router, VOIP gateway, telephones, and assorted documents. The suspects and seized items will be transported to Anti Cyber Crime Group office in Camp Crame," the police report said.

In Las Pinas, anti-cyber crime police, immigration personnel and Chinese police seized 17 Chinese nationals at Citadella Village.

Police seized "several pieces of evidence such as routers, laptop computers, laptops, cellphones used as instruments in the commission of the crime."

An official of the police anti-cyber crime division said the suspects belong to a big group who call fellow Chinese and tell them they are being investigated for offenses. The suspects would then extort money from them. DMS