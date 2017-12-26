The death toll following the onslaught of Tropical Storm "Vinta" has reached 164, while 171 were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday.

"These numbers that we provided today is for verification, validation and confirmation of the Department of Interior and Local Government," NDRRMC spokesperson Romina Marasigan said in a press briefing.

Marasigan said deaths were due to landslides and flash floods.

The disaster agency said they were still studying how to improve their warnings and emergency alert messages as the number of casualties was high despite releasing memorandum and advisories to the public.

"We would like to find out why there were many casualties," she said.

On the agency's latest report, a total of 115,568 families or 541,005 persons were affected in 998 barangays in regions Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Southern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Caraga.

Of the affected population, 20,870 families or 97,583 persons have been staying inside 261 evacuation centers.

Marasigan said 500 teams were deployed to continue the rescue and retrieval operations in areas affected by Vinta.

More than 1,600 family food packs were also transported while non-food items would be delivered by the Armed Forces of the Philippines' C-130 aircraft.

Marasigan added an estimated P3.1 million worth of aid was already released to help the victims.

According to Marasigan, a low pressure area was spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility but a good weather is expected in the country until New Year revelries.

"Rest assured the national council will always be on top of this. We will continue to monitor this weather disturbance. It can still bring rains but so far the initial forecast of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) is good weather in the following days," she said.

Pagasa said Vinta left the country Sunday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS