Four people died while 25 others were injured in a road accident in Cotabato province Sunday afternoon.

Cotabato Police Provincial Office identified the fatalities as Michael Dalig, Ryan Marfore, Delfin Igian and Edrian Angal.

Initial report said around 4:20 pm, a passenger jeepney travelling from Kidapawan City towards Arakan Cotabato encountered brake malfunction upon reaching a descending curve portion at Barangay Greenhills, Roxas town.

The driver, identified as Wenfred Inutan, lost control of the wheel and the vehicle turned turtle at the creek down hill.

The 25 injured passengers were brought to different hospitals for immediate medical attention. Ella Dionisio/DMS