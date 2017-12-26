まにら新聞ウェブ

20 killed, 25 injured on Christmas Day road accident in La Union

At least 20 people were killed when a private passenger jeepney and a bus collided in La Union province before dawn on Christmas Day, police said.

Police Chief Inspector Roy E. Villanueva of the Agoo Police Station said 25 were also injured in the incident that transpired along the national highway of San Jose Sur village in Agoo town around 3:30am.

The jeepney, being driven by Rolando Perez Jr. and was heading south, was trying to overtake another vehicle when it crashed into Partas bus coming from the opposite direction.

Perez and 18 other passengers of the jeepney died instantly, while another victim passed away while being treated in the hospital.

Nine passengers from the jeepney and 16 others from the bus were hurt in the accident and were brought to different hospitals for treatment.

Further investigation into the incident has been ongoing. Celerina Monte/DMS