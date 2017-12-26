President Rodrigo Duterte would still talk with his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, who announced his resignation on Christmas Day, Malacanang said.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was not aware if the younger Duterte has already submitted his written resignation to the Palace.

"As of now, I have not yet seen the resignation (letter) because (the vice mayor's resignation was made) in a privilege speech that he delivered," he said.

"I was told that the father and son were yet to talk to each other. Let's allow them to talk first. After they've talked, for sure the President will give me the mandate to issue his statement," Roque added.

During the special session of the city council on Monday, the younger Duterte delivered a speech announcing his resignation as Davao City vice mayor.

Duterte said he was resigning to protect his honor and that of his children after the "recent unfortunate events" in his life that were closely tied to his failed first marriage.

"These, among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent name dropping incident in the Bureau of Customs' smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS